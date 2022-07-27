Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises about 2.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.62.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.96 and a fifty-two week high of $211.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

