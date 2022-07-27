Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.62.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $133.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.25. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

