Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $10.78 on Monday. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 179.70 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

About Montauk Renewables

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

