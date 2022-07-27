Morgan Stanley Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $206.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

HUBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,850. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.41. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

