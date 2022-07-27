Morgan Stanley Cuts UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 18.50

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

UBS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 286,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

