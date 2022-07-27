Morgan Stanley Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $773.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $801.00 to $773.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $630.61. 629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,096. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
