Morgan Stanley Lowers Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €35.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Barclays cut their target price on Bouygues from €36.00 ($36.73) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.
