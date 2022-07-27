MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of MOR opened at €21.85 ($22.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a 12 month high of €57.72 ($58.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

