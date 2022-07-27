Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $515.42. 26,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

