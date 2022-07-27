Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $7.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.50. 5,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.77. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

