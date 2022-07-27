Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $15.58 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.18.

EQIX stock traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $649.91. 4,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,689. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 118.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

