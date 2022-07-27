Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $24.75 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,938 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fastenal worth $24,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

