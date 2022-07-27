Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in NIKE by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 13.5% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 136,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.32.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

