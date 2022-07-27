Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,502 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Everbridge worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 129.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 136.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 375.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Stock Up 1.8 %

Everbridge stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. 2,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

