Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.70. 203,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average is $149.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

