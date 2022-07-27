Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 11,205 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Q2 worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 36.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after buying an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Q2 by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,176,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 24.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 151,917 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. 1,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

