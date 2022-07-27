Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 6,249 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $94,106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,439 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,949. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,696. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

