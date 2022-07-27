Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $27,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $85.97. 12,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,068,225.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,068 shares of company stock worth $6,491,972. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

