Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 191.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,961 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $23,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.3 %

WCN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.00. 21,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,456. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.27. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.