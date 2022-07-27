Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $14.73 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,981. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.16. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.