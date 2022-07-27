Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 3,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.