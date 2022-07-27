Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $62.55 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $62,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,141,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,141,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,149. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

CRM stock traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.41. 39,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,037. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

