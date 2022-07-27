Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,785 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 452,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO remained flat at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,204. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

