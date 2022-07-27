Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after buying an additional 101,722 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,250,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 216,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

