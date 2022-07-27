Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,286,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 877,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,384,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,028,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,387,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.11. 2,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

