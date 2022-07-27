Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

XPO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO Logistics

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

