Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 126,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.14. 59,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,043. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $91.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

