Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,272 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,272 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $5.83 on Wednesday, hitting $193.44. 17,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.39 and a 200 day moving average of $246.61.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

