MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $153,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.57.

MSCI opened at $442.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.52 and a 200-day moving average of $467.54. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

