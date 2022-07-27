MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,902. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.54.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MSCI by 83.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of MSCI by 992.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

