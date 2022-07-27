mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.70 million and approximately $78,184.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.13 or 1.00020478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00044124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023558 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.