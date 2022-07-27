MVL (MVL) One Day Volume Hits $895,813.00

MVL (MVL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, MVL has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $99.69 million and $895,813.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,755.42 or 0.99974381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,352,958,863 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

