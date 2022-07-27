MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) One Day Volume Hits $39.70 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00010466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $68.90 million and $39.70 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,517.26 or 1.00007171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00127526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029477 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.