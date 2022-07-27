Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBRV opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

NBRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

