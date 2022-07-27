Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

Shares of NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the second quarter worth $108,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

