National Bank Financial Cuts EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$75.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of EQB stock remained flat at $42.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. 96 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498. EQB has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

