National CineMedia, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 151.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 219.6% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 168,413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 168.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 638,641 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.2% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

