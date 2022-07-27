Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $16.05. Navient shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 12,311 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 15.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Navient by 52.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.