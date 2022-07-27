Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NMM stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.18. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

