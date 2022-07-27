Needham & Company LLC Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,315. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.93.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after buying an additional 182,947 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

