NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NeoPhotonics Stock Down 0.4 %

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoPhotonics

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at $368,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,585.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 708,755 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 275,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $169,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 145.8% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

(Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

See Also

