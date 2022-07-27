NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

NeoPhotonics Stock Performance

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,830. The firm has a market cap of $839.48 million, a PE ratio of -120.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoPhotonics

Institutional Trading of NeoPhotonics

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,399,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 698,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1,585.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 708,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 217.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 391,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Further Reading

