Nerva Market Cap Tops $124,153.07 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Nerva has a market capitalization of $124,153.07 and $44.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded down 13% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,798.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016242 BTC.
Nerva Profile
XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.