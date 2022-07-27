Nervos Network Market Cap Reaches $137.46 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $137.46 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,382.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.79 or 0.06897050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00251922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00127585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00714419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00553501 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005666 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

