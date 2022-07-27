Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($51.02) to €51.00 ($52.04) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.98. The stock had a trading volume of 236,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,162. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $106.67 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

