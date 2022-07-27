New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Down 3.2%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 3.62 and last traded at 3.65. 1,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

About New Found Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Found Gold stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold Corp. ( NYSE:NFGC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.