New Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter.
New Gold Stock Performance
TSE NGD opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$641.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
