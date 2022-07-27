Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NCMGY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,234. Newcrest Mining has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

Featured Stories

