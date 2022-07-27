Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NCMGY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,234. Newcrest Mining has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

