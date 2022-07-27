Newfound Research LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 390.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 10,825.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $596,000.

VEEV stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.35 and a 200-day moving average of $199.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

