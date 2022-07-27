Newfound Research LLC Buys 109 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.75. 5,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,198. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

